Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 07:50

Football rumours: Barcelona keen on Manchester United’s Anthony Martial

Plus, could Raheem Sterling find a new home in the capital?
Football rumours: Barcelona keen on Manchester United’s Anthony Martial

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Anthony Martial‘s woes at Old Trafford could reportedly see him swap the North West for Spain. The Express cites Mundo Deportivo as saying Barcelona officials recently travelled to Manchester and queried the availability of the 25-year-old French forward, who has fallen out of favour at Manchester United.

The Manchester Evening News claims the Red Devils are interested in Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri. Referring to a report in Spain’s Super Deporte, the paper says the 24-year-old striker may be available for United after he was beset with a string of injuries in LaLiga.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling on the pitch
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

North London has been flagged as a potential destination for Raheem Sterling. The Daily Star says Arsenal are the likeliest to get the winger if he leaves Manchester City.

Ousmane Dembele could reportedly become a Magpie. The Frenchman, 24, is ready to quit Barcelona on a free transfer this summer and has been linked with a move to Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United, according to the Sun which refers to Spanish outlet Sport.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ferran Torres: Barcelona are interested in signing the 21-year-old Spain forward from Manchester City, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Mariano Diaz: Fichajes reports Leeds may try to snap up Real Madrid’s 28-year-old forward.

More in this section

Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager
John Higgins joins big-name exodus at UK championship with loss to Zhao Xintong John Higgins joins big-name exodus at UK championship with loss to Zhao Xintong
Portugal finds 13 cases of Omicron variant at Lisbon football club Portugal finds 13 cases of Omicron variant at Lisbon football club
Ronaldo refutes claim his main aim is to win Ballon d’Or more times than Messi

Ronaldo refutes claim his main aim is to win Ballon d’Or more times than Messi

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more