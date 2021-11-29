Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 22:03

Davy Fitzgerald confirms Cork camogie role

Davy Fitzgerald has confirmed he is taking on a role with the Cork Camogie coaching staff
James Cox

Davy Fitzgerald has confirmed he is taking on a role with the Cork camogie coaching staff.

The 50-year-old stepped down as Wexford hurling manager at the end of July, and had been linked with the Galway job.

Fitzgerald says he’ll be helping out with the Cork camogie side for one or two nights a week.

The Clare native will work under incoming manager Matthew Twomey.

“I will be helping Cork camogie a small bit next year,” Fitzgerald said on RTÉ's Today Show.

"I’ve committed to one or two days a week as coach — it’s great I don’t have to manage.

“Managing, it could be 50, 60 hours a week. People don’t realise how much goes into it, it’s pretty crazy. Wexford would definitely have been 50, 60 hours a lot of the time.

“Here I get to come down with Matthew (Twomey) and coach once or twice a week and help them as much as I can. I’m looking forward to that, it’s different.

“I’m delighted to come down and help out. If we train in Mallow, that’s less than an hour from the house. Probably down to Cork City, it’s an hour and a half at the most, if we do it.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’ll go in and give the girls as much of a hand as I can. Two days a week, it’s not bad either. Hopefully they’ll get something out of it and the people of Cork, I’m looking forward to working with as well and we’ll see how we get on. Interesting times ahead.

"I won't be probably as committed as I would have been in other years. There's a few things privately happening at home that I've to deal with.

"But, you know what, I'll always be tied into the GAA some way."

