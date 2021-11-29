Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 20:49

Bohemians pledge to ban fans involved in cup final violence

Video footage showed people throwing bottles towards the Irishtown House pub
James Cox

Bohemians have condemned the violence that occurred before Sunday's FAI Cup final, while also vowing to ban any of their supporters who were involved.

Video footage showed people throwing bottles towards the Irishtown House pub.

A statement from Bohemians said: “37,126 attended Sunday’s game in what was a record-breaking attendance for an FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium. This represents a remarkable step forward for Irish football.

“Bohemians had a crowd of circa 18,000 behind our team. This was an unprecedented figure for our club, and both sets of supporters contributed to one of the most electric atmospheres seen at any domestic fixture.

“It is therefore all the more deeply regrettable that the deplorable actions of a tiny minority before the game would take away from that, and tarnish such an occasion between two clubs who have had such an excellent relationship for many years.

“We condemn the behaviour of this minority unconditionally. Such behaviour has no place in our club.

“Gardaí are investigating and we will be banning anyone identifiable in footage of the incident.

“As a 100% fan-owned club, our volunteers have worked tirelessly to be a force of good in our communities on many fronts.

“We want to assure our members and supporters that we will not allow the actions of this minority detract from that continued aim.”

 

