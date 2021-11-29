Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 19:37

Ferdinand and Carragher clash after Roy Keane argument

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.
Ferdinand and Carragher clash after Roy Keane argument

By PA Sport Staff

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 29th.

Football

Past Manchester United players welcomed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick.

Jamie Carragher moved on to Rio Ferdinand after his argument with Roy Keane.

It’s Christmas card season.

Raheem Sterling was reminiscing.

Rob Elliot stuck up for the North-East.

Patrice Evra’s weekly Monday message.

It would be a pretty good strike duo.

Darren Carter is ready for Birmingham’s new era.

Remembering Papa Bouba Diop.

Barcelona reflected on their history.

 

 

Boxing

Nicola Adams started the day off with a laugh.

Tennis

Johanna Konta was waiting on a call from Santa.

Snooker

Mark Williams apologised for nodding off.

Diving

Matty Lee was excited to hear when he and his fellow celebs will be back on TV.

Boxing

‘Iron Mike’ had some advice…

Taekwondo

….as did Mahama Cho.

More in this section

Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager
Portugal finds 13 cases of Omicron variant at Lisbon football club Portugal finds 13 cases of Omicron variant at Lisbon football club
John Higgins joins big-name exodus at UK championship with loss to Zhao Xintong John Higgins joins big-name exodus at UK championship with loss to Zhao Xintong
Ronaldo refutes claim his main aim is to win Ballon d’Or more times than Messi

Ronaldo refutes claim his main aim is to win Ballon d’Or more times than Messi

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more