'All my dreams came true': Ian Bermingham celebrates FAI Cup win after birth of daughter

Bermingham became a father on Friday before St Pat's beat Bohemians in front of a record crowd at the Aviva Stadium
James Cox

St Patrick's Athletic captain Ian Bermingham had a perfect 48 hours as the birth of his daughter Pippa was followed by FAI Cup success.

Bermingham became a father on Friday before St Pat's beat Bohemians in front of a record crowd at the Aviva Stadium.

St Pat's beat Bohemians 4-3 on penalties after an exciting clash in front of 37,000 supporters.

"It's just unbelievable, I can't really describe it to be quite honest with you," the 32-year-old told RTÉ.

"All my dreams have come true this weekend. I had a little baby girl, Pippa, on Friday. I don't think I can beat this weekend ever, can I?

"Leah had her on Friday around 5 o'clock. I stayed there until they threw me out. I was back up on Saturday morning early and had to leave and meet the boys to prepare for the game. It was a mad few days but as I said all my dreams have come true in 48 hours. It's amazing."

Bermingham shared a picture of himself with Pippa and the trophy on social media.

