Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 08:33

Football rumours: Ralf Rangnick targeting RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara

The pair previously worked together at the Bundesliga club.
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Ralf Rangnick, who is set to be confirmed as Manchester United interim manager, wants to snatch Amadou Haidara away from RB Leipzig, the Manchester Evening News reports.

The paper says the Mali international is already an admirer of the Red Devils and previously played under Rangnick at the Bundesliga side.

Newcastle are reportedly aiming to bring Florian Grillitsch to St James’ Park but face stiff competition from Jose Mourinho‘s Roma. The 26-year-old Austria international has attracted attention for his versatility. The Toon are hoping they can sign him from Hoffenheim on a pre-contract in January, according to the Sun.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez runs with the ball at his feet
Could Joe Gomez swap Anfield for Villa Park? (Jon Super/PA)

The Express says Joe Gomez is on the radar of new Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard after the centre-back, 24, dropped down the pecking order at Liverpool following a significant injury last campaign.

Fiorentina’s £55million asking price for Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly too high for Manchester United. But the Mail adds Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham and Juventus are all still interested in the forward.

Players to watch

James Tarkowski: The Sun reports West Ham will make a final bid for the 29-year-old Burnley centre-back before he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Ferran Torres: The Spain forward, 21, has submitted a transfer request to leave Manchester City and Barcelona are interested, according to the Express which cites Mundo Deportivo.

