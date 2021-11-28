St Patrick’s Athletic crowned FAI Cup champions after penalties

St Patrick’s Athletic have claimed the title of FAI Cup champions after penalties in their meeting with Bohemians.

The side beat Bohs 4-3 to win the Extra.ie FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

It finished up 1-1 after extra time, after Chris Forrester put St Pat's ahead just before the break and Rory Feely equalised once play resumed with a header from a corner.

The game went down to penalties in the end, with Robbie Benson providing the decisive penalty to give his side the win.

The win gives coach Stephen O’Donnell his first trophy with St Pat’s.