Mare Honeysuckle maintained her unbeaten record by winning a third Hatton's Grace Hurdle on Sunday.

Rachael Blackmore was on board Henry de Bromhead's reigning champion hurdler to win the feature at Fairyhouse, after going off the 2-to-5 odds on favourite.

Elsewhere on Sunday, the Willie-Mullins-trained Statuaire won the Novice Hurdle.

Noel Meade's Beacon Edge meanwhile claimed the Novice Steeplechase.