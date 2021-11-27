GAA: This weekend's club championship action

Muireann Duffy

With much of the county titles now decided, the GAA's club championship is entering the provincial stages as three hurling quarter-finals across Munster and Leinster are on the schedule this weekend.

However, after there was no separating the sides in Tipperary two weeks ago, Loughmore-Castleiney meet Thurles Sarsfields in Semple Stadium again on Sunday to decide the Premier county's champion. The game throws-in at 3.15pm with live coverage on TG4 and GAAGO.

The only other Senior county final, and the only football fixture of the weekend, is in Cork, where Clonakilty face St Finbarrs in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 3pm on Sunday.

In the provincial stakes, Clough/Ballacolla from Laois and Wexford's Rapparees will get this weekend's proceedings underway. The sides meet in the Leinster club hurling quarter-final in O'Moore Park at 5.30pm on Saturday, with live coverage on RTÉ Two and GAAGO.

Next is the turn of Kilmacud Crokes, flying high after the club's footballers completed the Dublin double last weekend. In the second Leinster hurling quarter-final of the weekend, Crokes face Westmeath club, Raharney in Cusack Park in Mullingar, with throw-in at 1pm on Sunday.

Finally, Munster big guns, Waterford's Ballygunner, will face Ballyea of Clare in the province's hurling quarter-final. Cusack Park in Ennis the venue for Sunday's 1.15pm throw-in, which will be shown live on TG4 and GAAGO.

The Connacht club football semi-final between Galway champions, Mountbellew-Moulough and Pádraig Pearses of Roscommon, which was due to be played on Sunday, has been postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19. The rescheduled fixture is due to take place on Saturday, December 11th at Dr Hyde Park.