Kearney denied final outing as Barbarians game cancelled due to Covid cases

Former Irish rugby international, Rob Kearney may be denied the final game of his career after the Barbarians' match against Samoa was cancelled 90 minutes before kickoff.

The game was due to be held at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon, however four players and two members of the staff in the Barbarians camp have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the cancellation.

Kearney confirmed he would line out for the Barbarian's earlier this week, saying it has "always been a dream" to play for the side.

"What a historic team to play your last game of rugby with, grateful for the opportunity!" Kearney tweeted on Tuesday.

It’s always been a dream to play for the @Barbarian_FC and what a historic team to play your last game of rugby with, grateful for the opportunity! pic.twitter.com/xQP3ohB93P — Rob Kearney (@KearneyRob) November 23, 2021

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) confirmed the cancellation of the match, stating: "We appreciate that this is an extremely disappointing situation for the many fans due to attend, but the safety of all members of both teams is our priority."

The RFU also confirmed the Barbarians Women and Springbok Women's clash, which had been due to be played after the men's game, will now be brought forward to 2.30pm.

Ireland's Sene Naoupu, Lindsay Peat and Jenny Murphy will line out for the Barbarians, with the match being televised live on BBC One. -Additional reporting by Reuters.