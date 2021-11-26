Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 17:02

Wales and Scotland on collision course after World Cup qualifying play-off draw

If Wales get past Austria and Scotland see off Spain in the semi-finals, the home nations will clash in Cardiff for a place in Qatar.
Wales and Scotland on collision course after World Cup qualifying play-off draw

By Phil Blanche, PA

Scotland and Wales will meet each other in a World Cup play-off final if they win their respective semi-finals.

Wales will play Austria at home in their play-off semi-final.

Scotland were drawn in the same play-off path as Wales and will have home advantage against Ukraine in their semi-final on March 24.


The winners of the Wales-Austria game will host the final against either Scotland or Ukraine.

Wales manager Robert Page believes his side have a “great opportunity” to reach the World Cup finals in Qatar next year.

“We’ve given ourselves a great opportunity,” Page told BBC Sport after the draw.

“We’ve worked ever so hard to finish second and get that home draw. We’ve got everything to play for.”

European champions Italy were drawn against North Macedonia, the lowest ranked team in the play-offs with a world ranking of 67.

Italy, who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, will have home advantage for that tie and would meet Portugal or Turkey in a potential heavyweight final clash.

Russia will be at home to Poland in their play-off semi-final with the winners playing Sweden or the Czech Republic in another final.

More in this section

Ralf Rangnick: The high-pressing German guru Man Utd are turning to Ralf Rangnick: The high-pressing German guru Man Utd are turning to
Republic of Ireland draw with Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium Republic of Ireland draw with Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium
Simone Magill hits four as Northern Ireland hammer North Macedonia Simone Magill hits four as Northern Ireland hammer North Macedonia
Steven Gerrard full of respect for Patrick Vieira ahead of first dugout clash

Steven Gerrard full of respect for Patrick Vieira ahead of first dugout clash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more