Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 14:55

Ralf Rangnick’s arrival at Man Utd not good news for other teams – Jurgen Klopp

Klopp’s fellow German is set to be installed as interim manager at Old Trafford until the end of the season.
Ralf Rangnick’s arrival at Man Utd not good news for other teams – Jurgen Klopp

By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Ralf Rangnick’s expected arrival at arch-rivals Manchester United is “not good news for other teams”.

Klopp’s fellow German is set to be installed as interim manager at Old Trafford until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rangnick has had some influence on the Liverpool boss in terms of the pressing style which has been so successful for him and Klopp knows exactly what to expect.

“Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England, that’s how it is, to Manchester United,” he said.

Klopp's style was inspired by Rangnick
Klopp’s style was inspired by Rangnick (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Ralf is obviously a really experienced manager. He built most famously two clubs from nowhere to proper threats and forces in Germany with Hoffenheim and Leipzig.

“United will be organised on the pitch, we should realise that – that’s obviously not good news for other teams.

“But all coaches in the world, we need time to train with our teams and Ralf will pretty quickly realise he has no time to train as they play all the time, so that makes it a bit tricky for him.

“Apart from that, a really good man and an outstanding coach, if it happens, will come to England.”

More in this section

Ralf Rangnick: The high-pressing German guru Man Utd are turning to Ralf Rangnick: The high-pressing German guru Man Utd are turning to
Celtic’s Europa League hopes ended by defeat to Bayer Leverkusen Celtic’s Europa League hopes ended by defeat to Bayer Leverkusen
Republic of Ireland draw with Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium Republic of Ireland draw with Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium
Steven Gerrard full of respect for Patrick Vieira ahead of first dugout clash

Steven Gerrard full of respect for Patrick Vieira ahead of first dugout clash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more