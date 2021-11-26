Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 14:57

Claudio Ranieri ready for Leicester return but focused firmly on Watford

Ranieri won the title with the Foxes.
Claudio Ranieri ready for Leicester return but focused firmly on Watford

By Ed Elliot, PA

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri says Leicester’s fairytale Premier League title success will remain in his heart forever as he prepares for an emotional return to the King Power Stadium.

Ranieri defied pre-season odds of 5,000-1 to mastermind one of sport’s greatest stories when the Foxes became shock champions in 2016.

The veteran Italian, who was appointed at Vicarage Road last month, is due back at his former club for the first time as an opposing manager on Sunday afternoon.

He anticipates a moving occasion but is determined not to be distracted by sentiment, with the Hornets seeking to build on last weekend’s superb 4-1 win over Manchester United.

“Always this Premier League (title) will be in my heart during all my life,” said Ranieri.

“The job gave to me good emotion and I am very proud to be part of Leicester’s fairytale and history, very happy.

“But I want to write new things here in Watford.

“It will be a big emotion from the beginning and after the match, during the match I know I am an opponent and I try to do my best.”

Speaking about the Leicester fans, he added: “From the beginning, in the early days they stayed with me in an unbelievable way and I want to thank them once again.”

Leicester’s squad has changed significantly since Ranieri was sacked in February 2017.

But the likes of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and star striker Jamie Vardy remain.

Asked if he remains in contact, the well-travelled 70-year-old replied: “Never I stay in touch with all my players – I would have to have 10 phones to call all my players!”

Ranieri’s plans have been hit by losing key men Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Nkoulou to injuries suffered in the rout of Manchester United.

Forward Sarr, who scored against United after missing a penalty, later sustained a knee issue in that match, while defender Nkoulou limped off with a hamstring problem.

Ranieri is unsure about the severity of the injuries and has backed other members of his squad to fill in.

“We still evaluate him and Nkoulou,” he said of Sarr.

“He is a very important player for us, but we have also some players on the bench who are ready to play.

“I am sure they will do the maximum for the team.”

More in this section

Ralf Rangnick: The high-pressing German guru Man Utd are turning to Ralf Rangnick: The high-pressing German guru Man Utd are turning to
Celtic’s Europa League hopes ended by defeat to Bayer Leverkusen Celtic’s Europa League hopes ended by defeat to Bayer Leverkusen
Republic of Ireland draw with Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium Republic of Ireland draw with Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium
Steven Gerrard full of respect for Patrick Vieira ahead of first dugout clash

Steven Gerrard full of respect for Patrick Vieira ahead of first dugout clash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more