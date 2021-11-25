Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 21:26

Republic of Ireland draw with Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium

Slovakia took the lead just before half-time at Tallaght stadium with a goal from Martina Šurnovská.
The Republic of Ireland managed a draw with Slovakia in their Group A World Cup qualifier on Thursday night.

However, Katie McCabe came to the rescue for the home side after 65 minutes to level the game.

Both sides had a few more chances to go ahead towards the end of the game, but neither team managed to find the back of the net again.

The Republic of Ireland are set to play Georgia in their next game at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday.

