Republic of Ireland draw with Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium

The Republic of Ireland managed a draw with Slovakia in their Group A World Cup qualifier on Thursday night.

Slovakia took the lead just before half-time at Tallaght stadium with a goal from Martina Šurnovská.

However, Katie McCabe came to the rescue for the home side after 65 minutes to level the game.

GOAL | ?? 1-1 ?? Katie McCabe puts us level after a period of high pressure from Ireland! ? ? LIVE on RTÉ2#IRLSWE | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/XcyxHbFMTS — FAIreland ⚽️?? (@FAIreland) November 25, 2021

Both sides had a few more chances to go ahead towards the end of the game, but neither team managed to find the back of the net again.

The Republic of Ireland are set to play Georgia in their next game at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday.