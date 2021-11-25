Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 21:08

Simone Magill hits four as Northern Ireland hammer North Macedonia

Rachel Furness also scored a hat-trick in the record-breaking win.
Simone Magill hits four as Northern Ireland hammer North Macedonia

By PA Sport Staff

North Macedonia 0-11 Northern Ireland

Simone Magill scored four times to help Northern Ireland record an impressive 11-0 win away to North Macedonia in their Women’s World Cup qualifier on Thursday, after which manager Kenny Shiels dedicated the victory to the late George Best.

The visiting side were able to better England’s result of 8-0 against the same opponent in Group D to boost their hopes of reaching the tournament in 2023.

Rachel Furness got the ball rolling after four minutes and would go on to score a hat-trick but Everton ace Magill was able to overshadow the Liverpool midfielder by grabbing four goals.

Rebecca McKenna, Lauren Wade, Kirsty McGuinness and Rebecca Holloway were the other players to find the net with Northern Ireland 7-0 up at half-time.

Boss Shiels, who has already helped the country qualify for next summer’s European Championships, dedicated the result to Manchester United great and Belfast-born Best, who died on this day in 2005.

He said: “Before it started, we said ‘let’s do it for George’ because he was our hero and he wore the number 11 shirt when he played for us.

 

“We’ve done it in the 11th month, we’ve scored 11 goals and so all of that is resonating with me.

“It’s fantastic and I hope he is watching us up there to see that we’re doing it for Northern Ireland because he was one of our heroes, if not the hero.

“That’s been in my inner thoughts. Try and get 11 and get a message up to George.”

More in this section

Sheffield United replace manager Slavisa Jokanovic with Paul Heckingbottom Sheffield United replace manager Slavisa Jokanovic with Paul Heckingbottom
One of the best in the world – Gabriel Jesus saves praise for Bernardo Silva One of the best in the world – Gabriel Jesus saves praise for Bernardo Silva
Independent regulator for football idea endorsed in principle by the UK government Independent regulator for football idea endorsed in principle by the UK government
Celtic’s Europa League hopes ended by defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

Celtic’s Europa League hopes ended by defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more