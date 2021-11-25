Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 11:55

Emile Heskey takes temporary charge of Leicester Women as Jonathan Morgan leaves

The Foxes have lost all eight of their matches this season following promotion to the Women’s Super League.
Emile Heskey takes temporary charge of Leicester Women as Jonathan Morgan leaves

By PA Sport Staff

Emile Heskey has taken temporary charge of Leicester Women following the departure of Jonathan Morgan.

Leicester sit bottom of the Women’s Super League table having lost all eight of their matches so far this season.

Morgan, who led the Foxes to promotion from the Championship in April, assistant manager Michael Makoni and first team coach Holly Morgan have all left the club.

A statement from Leicester read: “Retention of its FA Women’s Super League status is central to the club’s vision for the long-term development of women’s football in the city.

“The club feels a change in leadership is now necessary to give the team the best possible chance of achieving this in the remaining months of the season.”

Former Leicester striker Heskey is the club’s head of women’s football development and he will oversee preparations for the Continental Cup clash against Manchester United on December 5 while the search for a new manager begins.

Jonathan Morgan said: “This club has been part of mine and my family’s life for 12 years from when my sister Holly Morgan joined as a young player.

“To have taken Leicester from the Midlands Division 1 to an FAWSL club gives me nothing but pride. Earning promotion last season in the manner we did will always be a memory I can share with the fans and the city.

“This season has been disappointing, with injuries contributing to a difficult start, but we haven’t achieved the results we had hoped for. I wish the club, the staff and the players my very best.”

More in this section

Independent regulator for football idea endorsed in principle by the UK government Independent regulator for football idea endorsed in principle by the UK government
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck discharged from hospital Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck discharged from hospital
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte fearing the worst over Cristian Romero injury Tottenham boss Antonio Conte fearing the worst over Cristian Romero injury
Manchester City come from behind to beat PSG and reach last 16

Manchester City come from behind to beat PSG and reach last 16

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more