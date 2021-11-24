Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 15:58

Manu Tuilagi facing at least six weeks out with hamstring injury

Tuilagi suffered a grade three tear while scoring the opening try of England’s 27-26 victory at Twickenham.
By Duncan Bech, PA England Rugby Correspondent

Manu Tuilagi is facing at least six weeks out with the hamstring injury sustained in England’s victory over South Africa on Saturday.

Tuilagi suffered a grade three tear while scoring the opening try of the 27-26 victory at Twickenham and limped off with just six minutes gone.

Manu Tuilagi
Manu Tuilagi is facing at least six weeks out (Adam Davy/PA)

The 30-year-old centre will visit a specialist over the coming days to learn if he requires surgery, which would result in a lengthier lay-off.

Sale boss Alex Sanderson said: “I’m really gutted. I’m gutted for him and gutted because we were managing him well and then something like that happens.”

