Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 06:46

Irish rugby star Rob Kearney to retire after final game with Barbarians

The 35-year-old won four Six Nations titles and toured twice with the British and Irish Lions.
By PA Sport Staff

Former Ireland full-back Rob Kearney has announced he will retire after Saturday’s game for the Barbarians against Samoa.

Kearney, 35, tweeted that the match at Twickenham will be his “last game of rugby”.

The two-time Lions tourist won four Six Nations titles, including Grand Slams in 2009 and 2018. At club level, he helped Leinster to six Pro14 titles, four European Champions Cups and one European Challenge Cup.

Kearney wrote on social media: “It’s always been a dream to play for the @Barbarian_FC and what a historic team to play your last game of rugby with, grateful for the opportunity!”

Kearney made 95 appearances for his country and 219 for Leinster in a successful career which also took in a brief spell in Australia with Western Force.

