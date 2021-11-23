Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 17:45

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

By PA Sport Staff

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.

PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.

“But this type of thing cannot distract me. Rumours are there and we need to leave it at that.

“We are still focused. We are focusing 100 per cent to try to get the best form.”

More in this section

Pochettino and Rodgers linked with Manchester United role Pochettino and Rodgers linked with Manchester United role
Tadhg Beirne enjoying every minute of landmark year with Ireland and Lions Tadhg Beirne enjoying every minute of landmark year with Ireland and Lions
Harry Maguire: Players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking Harry Maguire: Players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking
Antonio Conte was unsure when to employ high-intensity game against Leeds

Antonio Conte was unsure when to employ high-intensity game against Leeds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more