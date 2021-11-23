Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 11:05

LeBron James suspended for one game after Isaiah Stewart clash

Both men were ejected after a lengthy confrontation.
LeBron James suspended for one game after Isaiah Stewart clash

By PA Sport Staff

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been suspended without pay for one game after leaving Detroit Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart bleeding in a clash which sparked a furious on-court altercation.

He will sit out the Lakers’ encounter with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday as a result.

Stewart has been banned for two games without pay for his part in the incident, in which he repeatedly charged at James during the Pistons’ 121-116 defeat at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

LeBron James in action
LeBron James, left, in action (Carlos Osorio/AP)

An NBA statement read: “Detroit Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart has been suspended two games without pay for escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner, and James has been suspended one game without pay for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

“Stewart was assessed two technical fouls, James was assessed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2, and both players were ejected.”

More in this section

Harry Maguire: Players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking Harry Maguire: Players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking
Tadhg Beirne enjoying every minute of landmark year with Ireland and Lions Tadhg Beirne enjoying every minute of landmark year with Ireland and Lions
Pochettino and Rodgers linked with Manchester United role Pochettino and Rodgers linked with Manchester United role
Antonio Conte was unsure when to employ high-intensity game against Leeds

Antonio Conte was unsure when to employ high-intensity game against Leeds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more