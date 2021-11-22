Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 13:19

Mauricio Pochettino thought to be interested in Manchester United job

He is currently working for Paris St Germain.
Mauricio Pochettino thought to be interested in Manchester United job

By Nick Purewal, PA

Mauricio Pochettino is interested in the Manchester United job and could even leave Paris St Germain in mid-season, the PA news agency understands.

United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday and have laid out plans to appoint an interim coach until the end of the season.

Former Southampton and Tottenham boss Pochettino is understood to be open to a move away from Paris, and would even consider a quick switch.

Pochettino is understood to be highly regarded by Manchester United, and has appeared to run into difficulties with the off-field set-up at PSG.

The 49-year-old steered Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final at the height of his five years in north London, and is thought to be keen on a Premier League return.

Mauricio Pochettino File Photos
Mauricio Pochettino, pictured, could come into the running for the Manchester United job (Nick Potts/PA)

Pochettino will be in England’s north west this week when PSG travel to Manchester City in Champions League group stage action.

The Paris boss will doubtless face questions on any possible interest from United, ahead of facing the Red Devils’ fierce derby rivals.

Ajax’s Erik Ten Haag and Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will come into contention for a summer appointment at United.

But Pochettino’s possible earlier availability could turn some heads in the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Laurent Blanc has been mooted as a potential interim option for United, with the former France defender currently working in Qatar.

More in this section

Pochettino and Rodgers linked with Manchester United role Pochettino and Rodgers linked with Manchester United role
Tadhg Beirne enjoying every minute of landmark year with Ireland and Lions Tadhg Beirne enjoying every minute of landmark year with Ireland and Lions
Thomas Tuchel believes Antonio Rudiger’s form will not dip during contract talks Thomas Tuchel believes Antonio Rudiger’s form will not dip during contract talks
Antonio Conte was unsure when to employ high-intensity game against Leeds

Antonio Conte was unsure when to employ high-intensity game against Leeds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more