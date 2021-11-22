Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 12:18

Gareth Southgate signs new contract as England manager to 2024

The 51-year-old will lead the team at next year’s World Cup and Euro 2024
By PA sport staff

Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract to extend his stay as England manager.

The 51-year-old’s deal was set to expire after next year’s World Cup but he and his assistant Steve Holland have signed a two-year extension through to December 2024.

It is reward for the great strides England have made under Southgate, who later this month will celebrate five years in charge of the national team.

Gareth Southgate
England have made much progress under Gareth Southgate (Nick Potts/PA)

During that time the former Middlesbrough boss has led England to a first World Cup semi-final since 1990, a third-placed finish in the Nations League and the final of the European Championship for the first time.

“I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our stay in our respective roles,” said Southgate.

“It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark (Bullingham, Football Association chief executive), John (McDermott, technical director) and the board for their support – and of course the players and support team for their hard work.

“We have a great opportunity in front of us and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future.”

Gareth Southgate's record as England manager
Gareth Southgate’s England have a 65 per cent win rate (PA graphic)

Bullingham admitted over the summer that it was the FA’s intention to offer Southgate a new deal.

Southgate has been at pains to stress since this summer’s European Championship that he would not discuss the matter until qualification for the World Cup was secured.

That goal was achieved this month as England sealed top spot in Group I in emphatic fashion with a 10-0 win in San Marino, coming days after a 5-0 victory against Albania.

Southgate said after the win against San Marino: “We’ve shown over the last couple of years that we’ve got some really good strength in depth. I think that there is still a long way to go and room for improvement.

“This group have got a lot of potential and have really blended well as a team. They have formed a very strong bond and the way they have worked for each other has produced some really good performances and exceptional results, but we have got to keep evolving and improving.”

