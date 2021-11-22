Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold driven by the desire to ‘go down in history’

By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is driven by the desire to “go down in history” for his individual contribution to the club.

The 23-year-old put in another influential performance from right-back in Saturday’s Anfield demolition of Arsenal, providing the crosses for the first and fourth goals.

That made it five assists and a goal in his last three matches for the club, not including three assists in this week’s World Cup qualifier against San Marino.

T🅰️🅰️, how may I assist you? pic.twitter.com/F9Z9tu1JCV — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) November 20, 2021

Since the start of the 2018-19 season Alexander-Arnold has provided 38 Premier League assists, four more than any other player during the same period but, remarkably, just over eight months ago he was dropped by England after manager Gareth Southgate questioned his form.

He appears to be back to his best but that is not enough for the academy graduate.

“I want to break as many records as I can. I want to make history with my performances and my tallies, and go down in history,” he said.

“For me it is about contributing as much as I can for the team and making sure we win.

“The team trophies are much more important than the personal ones but to use as motivation I do like to set myself targets.

“The manager has given me that freedom to play the way I feel is right and it’s worked so far for the team, I’ve evolved over the years and I try to keep adapting and create as many problems for the opposition that I can.

“It’s going well so far, it’s about maintaining that good run of form and make sure we carry on this season.”

Liverpool’s struggles last season were reflected in Alexander-Arnold’s contribution as he managed just seven Premier League assists, compared to 13 and 12 from the previous two campaigns.

But having recorded six in 12 league matches so far he is targeting a double-digit return again.

“The very minimum is always double figures,” he added.

“I just want to be contributing as much as I can. I would probably say this season would be 15 to 20 in the league.”