Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 06:36

Jonathan Taylor scores five touchdowns as Indianapolis Colts beat Buffalo Bills

The running back had a career-high 32 carries for 185 yards.
Jonathan Taylor scores five touchdowns as Indianapolis Colts beat Buffalo Bills

By PA Sport Staff

The Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor became only the 18th player in NFL history to score five touchdowns in a game as they upset the Buffalo Bills 41-15.

The running back had a career-high 32 carries for 185 yards, moving him ahead of Tennessee’s Derrick Henry as this season’s top rusher with 1,122 yards.

In another surprise win, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 34-31, with Greg Joseph’s 29-yard field goal as time expired, while quarter-back Tyrod Taylor ran for two touchdowns and threw for 107 yards as the Houston Texans ended the Tennessee Titans’ six-game winning run with a 22-13 victory.

Washington spoiled Cam Newton’s return to Bank of America Stadium with a 27-21 win over the Carolina Panthers as Taylor Heinicke threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Newton, making his first start since signing a one-year contract to return to the Panthers, threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 24-yard score.

The Miami Dolphins made it three successive wins with a 24-17 victory over the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns edged a tight game against the winless Detroit Lions 13-10, while the Baltimore Ravens, missing ill quarterback Lamar Jackson, beat the Chicago Bears 16-13.

Jalen Hurts ran for three touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New Orleans Saints 40-29, with Jimmy Garoppolo throwing one touchdown and running in another to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 30-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

More in this section

GAA wrap: Kilmacud Crokes claim Dublin Senior Football crown GAA wrap: Kilmacud Crokes claim Dublin Senior Football crown
Pressure mounts on Solskjaer as Manchester United thumped by Watford Pressure mounts on Solskjaer as Manchester United thumped by Watford
New Manchester United manager: who are the contenders? New Manchester United manager: who are the contenders?
Valtteri Bottas continues to set pace in Qatar ahead of battling title rivals

Valtteri Bottas continues to set pace in Qatar ahead of battling title rivals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more