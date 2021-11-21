GAA wrap: Kilmacud Crokes claim Dublin Senior Football crown

Digital Desk Staff

Substitute Callum Pearson struck the 65th minute winning point to secure the Dublin SFC title for Kilmacud Crokes and, in the process, a dream double of county senior titles for the club.

As the Irish Examiner reports, already hurling champions after defeating Na Fianna, the Stillorgan outfit came from behind to secure the football crown in dramatic circumstances.

St Judes were bidding for a first title ever and with a 1-4 to 0-2 lead after 42 minutes and, happy to play a counter attacking game, they appeared to be well set up to register a landmark win.

But with a team including several Cork and Kerry men, including Pat Spillane Junior and former Cork attacker Niall Coakley, the Templeogue side were unable to push on.

Instead it was Crokes, who only registered a single point in the first-half, that finished strongest to repeat their 2018 final win over Judes and to collect their ninth title.

Judes will kick themselves for letting this one slip away having led 1-1 to 0-1 at half-time thanks largely to Alan Connolly's 23rd-minute goal.

They won the third quarter by a point and were 1-4 to 0-3 at the second water break but couldn't hold on as Robbie Brennan's Crokes rallied superbly.

Meanwhile, the Mayo SFC final ended with Knockmore on top as they celebrate winning their first back-to-back senior championship titles since 1997.