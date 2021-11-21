Ireland thump Argentina to finish off successful Autumn Nations series

Kenneth Fox

Ireland capped off their three test Autumn Nations series with an emphatic win over Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.

The final score of 53-7 illustrates just how dominant the home side were for the majority of the game. A week after Ireland beat New Zealand in a thrilling encounter, the South American team were not able to match Ireland's intensity.

Joey Carbery started at fly-half as Andy Farrell gave game time to a number of young prospects in Ryan Baloucoune and Ryan Baird.

Jack Conan and Iain Henderson were both ruled out of the game just before kick-off, but the Munster pair of Peter O'Mahoney and Tadgh Beirne slotted in seamlessly.

All seven of the tries were scored by the pack with Josh van dear Flier getting over the line after Argentina scored the opening try.

Andrew Porter and Caelen Doris followed with two more tries, which meant the score at half-time was 24-7.

A penalty after 48 minutes from Carbery widened the gap to 20 points, while another try from van dear Flier put the game out of reach for the visitors.

With the result in the bag, Andy Farrell looked to the bench as he gave playing time to promising hooker Dan Sheehan, who rewarded him by getting over the line after 66 minutes.

Tadgh Beirne put the icing of the cake with a final try as Ireland ran out 46 point winners over Argentina, making it three wins from three in the Autumn Nations series.