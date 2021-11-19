League of Ireland: Finn Harps keep Premier Division status as Rovers awarded trophy

Finn Harps produced their biggest League of Ireland win in over three years to preserve their Premier Division status, while Shamrock Rovers were presented with the Division's trophy after a 2-1 win at home to Drogheda on Friday.

Harps thrashed Longford 5-0 in Ballybofey this evening to end the season safe in eighth position.

Waterford will play UCD in the promotion-relegation playoff.

Meanwhile, the Blues drew 0-0 with St Pat’s to finish second-from-bottom in the table in tonight’s final round of SSE Airtricity Premier Division games.

Colm Whelan’s 24th goal of the season helped UCD to a 2-0 win over Bray in the First Division playoff final at Dalymount.

Derry secured fourth spot in the table - and a potential return to Europe - via a 2-1 win at Dundalk.

Bohemians' 1-1 draw at Sligo leaves them fifth, and the side must now win the FAI Cup next week to secure European football.