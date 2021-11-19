Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 22:16

League of Ireland: Finn Harps keep Premier Division status as Rovers awarded trophy

Harps thrashed Longford 5-0 in Ballybofey on Friday evening to end the season safe in eighth position
League of Ireland: Finn Harps keep Premier Division status as Rovers awarded trophy

Finn Harps produced their biggest League of Ireland win in over three years to preserve their Premier Division status, while Shamrock Rovers were presented with the Division's trophy after a 2-1 win at home to Drogheda on Friday.

Harps thrashed Longford 5-0 in Ballybofey this evening to end the season safe in eighth position.

Waterford will play UCD in the promotion-relegation playoff.

Meanwhile, the Blues drew 0-0 with St Pat’s to finish second-from-bottom in the table in tonight’s final round of SSE Airtricity Premier Division games.

Finn Harps' Will Seymore celebrates after scoring a goal. Photo: INPHO/Evan Logan.

Colm Whelan’s 24th goal of the season helped UCD to a 2-0 win over Bray in the First Division playoff final at Dalymount.

Derry secured fourth spot in the table - and a potential return to Europe - via a 2-1 win at Dundalk.

Bohemians' 1-1 draw at Sligo leaves them fifth, and the side must now win the FAI Cup next week to secure European football.

More in this section

Eddie Howe to miss first game as Newcastle manager after Covid positive Eddie Howe to miss first game as Newcastle manager after Covid positive
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hopeful of good news on Andreas Christensen contract Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel hopeful of good news on Andreas Christensen contract
Claudio Ranieri says football managers are forever taking leaps of faith Claudio Ranieri says football managers are forever taking leaps of faith
Five talking points as Ireland aim to keep winning run in Argentina clash

Five talking points as Ireland aim to keep winning run in Argentina clash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more