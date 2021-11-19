GAA-GPA All-Stars ceremony cancelled due to Covid

Muireann Duffy

The GAA-GPA All-Stars ceremony has been cancelled due to the latest surge in Covid-19 infections.

The banquet had been due to take place at the Convention Centre in Dublin on Friday, December 10th.

Confirming the news on Friday, the GAA said: "Due to the ongoing challenges with Covid, the GAA, and the GPa, along with partners PwC, have taken the decision to cancel this year's All-Star, Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year and Champion 15 Team of the Year banquet."

"This decision has been taken with health and safety in mind," the association added.

An awards programme will instead be broadcast at 7pm-8.30pm on RTÉ Two on the same day in lieu of the banquet.

All-Ireland winners Limerick and Tyrone dominated the nominations for the Hurling and Football Teams of the Year respectively, with 15 players from each of the counties getting a nod.

Eight further counties received nominations for the Hurling Team of the Year, namely Cork, Kilkenny, Waterford, Tipperary, Clare, Dublin, Wexford and Laois.

Three Treaty men, Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch, are up for Hurler of the Year, while Clare's Aidan McCarthy, Cork's Shane Barrett and Kilkenny's Eoin Cody are in the running for Young Hurler of the Year.

In the Football, runners-up Mayo received eight nominations for the Football Team of the Year, along with Kerry (seven), Dublin (five), Monaghan (three), Armagh (two), and Cork, Armagh, Kildare, Donegal, Clare and Galway (one each).

Lee Keegan (Mayo), Conor Meyler and Kieran McGeary (both Tyrone) are up for Footballer of the Year, while Matthew Tierney (Galway), Oisin Mullin (Mayo) and Darragh Canavan (Tyrone) are the three nominees for Young Footballer of the Year.