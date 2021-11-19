Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 13:49

Mural of Donegal boxer unveiled ahead of world title fight

Jason Quigley will fight Demetrius Andrade for the WBO world middleweight title on Friday night.
A mural of Donegal boxer Jason Quigley has been unveiled in Ballybofey ahead of his WBO world middlewight title fight in the early hours of Saturday, November 20th.

Quigley will take on Demetrius 'Boo Boo' Andrade at the SNHU Arena in New Hampshire, USA.

The fight will be Quigley's first stab at a world title, attempting to join the likes of Andy Lee in taking the WBO's middleweight top-spot.

Local artist Kevin Gallagher is behind the striking mural, teaming up with Ladbrokes, for whom Quigley is an ambassador.

The artwork was unveiled on Back Lane, just off Lower Main Street in the centre of Ballybofey town.

Although Andrade previously saw off the challenge of Dubliner Luke Keeler, Quigley's 19 wins to one loss as a professional has him in with a shout of taking the crown off the American.

The fight is expected to get underway at approximately 3am Irish time.

