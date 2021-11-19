Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 13:33

Former Rangers players and coaches attend memorial service for Walter Smith

Derek McInnes, Andy Goram, Charlie Miller and Kris Boyd were in attendance at Glasgow Cathedral.
By Gavin McCafferty, PA

Former Rangers players and coaches were among those who attend a public memorial service for Walter Smith.

Ex-Rangers players Derek McInnes, Andy Goram and Charlie Miller were among the first to arrive at Glasgow Cathedral. Kris Boyd was also in attendance.

Former Rangers player Kris Boyd at the memorial service of Walter Smith (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jim Stewart and Kenny McDowall, who were on Smith’s coaching staff during his second spell in charge of Rangers, also arrived ahead of the service.

Smith died aged 73 last month and a private family funeral was held earlier in November.

Duncan Ferguson, who played under Smith at Ibrox and Everton, was also among the invited guests.

Sir Alex Ferguson, who had Smith as an assistant for Scotland and Manchester United, was also present.

