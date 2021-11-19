Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 12:58

Shamrock Rovers confirm Jack Byrne return

Shamrock Rovers have confirmed the signing of Jack Byrne
James Cox

Shamrock Rovers have confirmed the signing of Jack Byrne, who previously enjoyed a successful season at Tallaght Stadium.

The 25-year-old was key in their 2020 title victory before following Mick McCarthy to Cypriot club APOEL.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder's time in Cyrpus was hindered by injuries while McCarthy was sacked soon after he joined the club.

Shamrock Rovers announced Byrne's return with a video on social media, in which he declared "I'm back."

Rovers will be presented with the League of Ireland Premier Division trophy after their clash with Drogheda United tonight.

The news of Byrne's return goes along with the departure of long-serving defender Joey O'Brien.

He will bring the curtain down on his playing career as he's set to join Shelbourne as a coach under new manager Damien Duff next season.

