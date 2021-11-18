Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 22:05

Premier League signs US TV deal worth around £2 billion

The agreement sees NBC continue as the home of the competition in the United States
Premier League signs US TV deal worth around £2 billion

By Carl Markham, PA

American broadcaster NBC has renewed its television deal with the Premier League in a new six-year agreement worth around £2 billion.

That figure is almost double what the company, the home of Premier League coverage in the United States since 2013, paid for their current contract back in 2016.

The new deal, understood to be worth $2.7 billion, goes some way to offsetting the £2 billion Premier League clubs have lost since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the next three years the Premier League will filter £1.6 billion down the football pyramid, having earlier on Thursday announced a further £25 million of Covid impact funding to clubs in Leagues One and Two and the National League.

The Premier League has already completed its international broadcast sales processes in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, but there are deals in the rest of the Americas and Asia Pacific still to be concluded and further increases in revenue will also see solidarity payments to EFL clubs go up.

“Interest in the Premier League is going from strength to strength and it is great to see the growing global demand to watch our matches and engage with the league,” said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

“Our international and domestic broadcast revenues over the next cycle will give stability and certainty to the game as a whole, which is particularly important as football recovers from Covid-19 losses.

“We are proud to provide more investment into our football pyramid than any other football league in the world.”

More in this section

Owen Farrell could miss start of Six Nations as he undergoes ankle surgery Owen Farrell could miss start of Six Nations as he undergoes ankle surgery
Ibrox exit, Liverpool link and Villa aims – Steven Gerrard addresses key issues Ibrox exit, Liverpool link and Villa aims – Steven Gerrard addresses key issues
Giovanni van Bronckhorst appointed new Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst appointed new Rangers manager
UK sports ministers asked by MPs if North Korea could buy a Premier League club

UK sports ministers asked by MPs if North Korea could buy a Premier League club

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more