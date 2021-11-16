Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 21:48

Republic of Ireland beat Sweden in UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifier

Ollie O'Neill found the back of the net for Ireland with the last kick of the game to claim the win over Sweden at Tallaght Stadium.
Republic of Ireland 1-0 Sweden

Ireland managed to come out on top in extra time to beat Sweden 1-0 in their European Championship qualifier.

The game got off to a slow start with neither goalkeeper being challenged until the 18th minute of the game.

The visiting side had a good chance with Rami Al Hajj taking a shot that was denied by Brian Maher.

Jim Crawford's side will be happy with the victory as Sweden are currently Group F leaders.

Tuesday nights result now leaves Ireland within four-points of the Swedes with one game in hand.

