Ireland named as co-host of 2030 T20 Cricket World Cup

Digital Desk Staff

Ireland is set to co-host the 2030 Men's T20 World Cup with England and Scotland, the International Cricket Council have announced.

As the Irish Examiner reports, while not set in stone just yet, the joint-bid of the three countries is the preferred bid of the world governing body.

There was one match at the 1999 Cricket World Cup that took place in Clontarf when Bangladesh took on the West Indies but this marks the first time multiple games at a global event will take place on these shores.

There are currently four grounds in the country that can host international cricket - Clontarf, Malahide, Stormont and Bready.

The ICC on Tuesday announced their preferred hosts for the next eight global events after the 2023 World Cup in India.

Are you ready for the best-ever decade of men’s white-ball cricket?



Eight new tournaments announced 🔥

14 different host nations confirmed 🌏

Champions Trophy officially returns 🙌https://t.co/OkZ2vOpvVQ pic.twitter.com/uwQHnna92F — ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2021

After the disappointment of being knocked out in the first round of the recently concluded World T20, the news is a timely boost for Irish cricket.

“We are delighted to be named as a preferred co-host of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2030 – this is great news for Irish cricket fans who will be able to see some of the world’s best cricketers playing in the most dynamic format of the game on Irish shores," said Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland.

“While we have hosted several ICC qualifier tournaments in the past and of course a 1999 World Cup fixture in Clontarf, this will be the first time multiple matches in a major world cricket event will feature in Ireland.

“We appreciate that there are still a number of details to clarify around hosting arrangements, not just for the co-hosts but also to enable our Government partners to move beyond in-principle support, but today’s announcement gives a greenlight for those discussions to begin in earnest."

The USA and Namibia, who knocked Ireland out of this year's World T20, will also co-host events for the first time in the coming years. America will share the 2024 World T20 with the West Indies while the African nation will host games at the 2027 50-over World Cup along with South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Hosts of the 50-over World Cup in 2023, India will also host the same tournament eight years later with Bangladesh.