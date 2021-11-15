Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 13:54

Injured Ireland captain Johnny Sexton sidelined for up to six weeks

The fly-half twisted an ankle and a knee against the All Blacks.
Injured Ireland captain Johnny Sexton sidelined for up to six weeks

By Ed Elliot, PA

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of action for up to six weeks after being forced off injured during Saturday’s 29-20 win over New Zealand.

Fly-half Sexton twisted an ankle and a knee against the All Blacks in Dublin and will miss his country’s final autumn international against Argentina on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Leinster player will remain with Andy Farrell’s squad, while Connacht’s Jack Carty has been added to the group.

“Captain Johnny Sexton twisted a knee and ankle against New Zealand at the weekend which will rule him out of action for between four to six weeks,” read a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Sexton, who won his 100th international cap in the 60-5 win over Japan on November 6, left the Aviva Stadium field 15 from time against the Kiwis.

Replacement Joey Carbery kicked three crucial late penalties to secure a momentous victory and is expected to start against Los Pumas this weekend.

Carty, who won the last of his 10 caps at the 2019 World Cup, and Harry Byrne are the other number 10 options available to head coach Farrell.

Meanwhile, Munster forward Gavin Coombes returns to the squad following illness.

More in this section

Sexton warns Ireland cannot 'peak' with win over New Zealand Sexton warns Ireland cannot 'peak' with win over New Zealand
Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough expecting a ‘spicy’ clash with Italy Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough expecting a ‘spicy’ clash with Italy
James Lowe savours stunning victory over his native New Zealand James Lowe savours stunning victory over his native New Zealand
Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland: Time, channel, talking points

Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland: Time, channel, talking points

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more