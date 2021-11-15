Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 09:28

Man City told Dusan Vlahovic will cost them £70m

Chelsea are interested in Gareth Bale.
Man City told Dusan Vlahovic will cost them £70m

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City have been told they can sign Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic in January. However, The Sun reports that they will have to pay £70million (€82 million) to get the 21-year-old.

El Nacional say that Tottenham have turned down the chance to sign former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and instead want his Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale, whose contract at the Bernabeu expires next summer.

Jules Kounde
Jules Kounde is a target for Manchester United (PA via DPA)

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is a target for Manchester United, according to Todofichajes, with the the Old Trafford club prepared to pay the 80million euro release clause in his contract to beat Chelsea to the France international.

Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot is the latest player to be linked with a move to Newcastle, with Calciomercato reporting their interest in the 26-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Hwang Hee-chan
Hwang Hee-chan has caught the eye of Liverpool and Manchester City during his loan at Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)

Aurelien Tchouameni: Marca reports that Chelsea and Real Madrid will battle it out to sign the 21-year-old Monaco midfielder.

Folarin Balogun: The 20-year-old Arsenal forward is a target for Middlesbrough, according to The Sun.

Hwang Hee-chan: The Mirror reckon that Liverpool and Manchester City are planning to swoop for the South Korea forward, who is on loan at Wolves from RB Leipzig. Meanwhile, Wanderers want to sign him on a permanent deal.

More in this section

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough expecting a ‘spicy’ clash with Italy Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough expecting a ‘spicy’ clash with Italy
Daniil Medvedev begins ATP Finals with victory against Hubert Hurkacz Daniil Medvedev begins ATP Finals with victory against Hubert Hurkacz
James Lowe savours stunning victory over his native New Zealand James Lowe savours stunning victory over his native New Zealand
Joey Carbery determined to keep pushing Sexton for fly-half role

Joey Carbery determined to keep pushing Sexton for fly-half role

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more