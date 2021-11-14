HT: Republic of Ireland comfortable by scoreless in Luxembourg

Press Association

The Republic of Ireland's final match in their World Cup qualifying campaign against Luxembourg at the Stade de Luxembourg stands 0-0 at half-time.

Watched by Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Henri and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Callum Robinson forced Ralph Schon into an early save and opposite number Gavin Bazunu had to turn away Olivier Thill’s drive from distance after it had clipped Josh Cullen.

Chiedozie Ogbene was denied by Schon five minutes before the break after he took aim from the edge of the penalty area and John Egan saw his header, parried with the visitors looking the more likely to break the deadlock.

Nevertheless, the whistled sounded with the score still 0-0.

How on earth did he save that.. 😱



35' - Still goalless here as Ireland look for an opening (0-0)#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #LUXIRL pic.twitter.com/a4RRto0RLK — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2021

James McClean and Idah returned to the starting line-up as they looked to end their campaign with victory.

Wing-back McClean and striker Idah replaced Enda Stevens and Jamie McGrath in the side which drew 0-0 with Portugal on Thursday evening and there was a seat on the bench for central defender Andrew Omobamidele after he shook off an Achilles problem.

Luxembourg boss Luc Holtz made one enforced change following his side’s 3-1 win in Azerbaijan, with Vahid Selimovic replacing suspended defender Dirk Carlson, and that meant another start for goalkeeper Ralph Schon as a result of number one Anthony Moris’ positive Covid test.