Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 18:12

Daniil Medvedev begins ATP Finals with victory against Hubert Hurkacz

The US Open champion came from a set down to win.
Daniil Medvedev begins ATP Finals with victory against Hubert Hurkacz

PA Sport staff

Daniil Medvedev made a successful start to his ATP Finals title defence after coming from a set down to beat Hubert Hurkacz.

Poland’s Hurkacz, making his tournament debut in Turin, took the first set on a tie-break.

But US Open champion and world number two Medvedev hit back to claim a 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4 victory.

The Russian has now won 23 of his past 26 matches, and made it six consecutive victories at the season-ending ATP Finals.

Medvedev did not face a single break point in the match and won 83 per cent of his first-serve points with 15 aces.

More in this section

Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland: Time, channel, talking points Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland: Time, channel, talking points
James Lowe savours stunning victory over his native New Zealand James Lowe savours stunning victory over his native New Zealand
Sexton warns Ireland cannot 'peak' with win over New Zealand Sexton warns Ireland cannot 'peak' with win over New Zealand
Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough expecting a ‘spicy’ clash with Italy

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough expecting a ‘spicy’ clash with Italy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more