Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 20:22

New Zealand given harsh northern hemisphere lesson against Ireland, says Foster

Ireland bagged their third win over the All Blacks at the Aviva.
New Zealand given harsh northern hemisphere lesson against Ireland, says Foster

Padraic Halpin

New Zealand coach Ian Foster said his side were taught a harsh lesson in how difficult it can be to play away against the northern hemisphere's best after his side were beaten by Ireland, 29-20.

While New Zealand demolished Wales 54-16 with a seven-try exhibition two weeks ago, they faced an Irish onslaught at the Aviva Stadium where they have been pushed harder and harder in recent years, including a defeat last time they played in 2018.

"It's been three years since we've been up here (in Europe). For a number of the players, they haven't really been in a test up here and it's very, very different," Foster told a news conference.

"It's very much a pressure game you've got to deal with. You've got to be at the top end of your discipline because if they sense weakness and suddenly you start to give up a couple of back to back penalties, then you feed into a game that teams like to play."

Foster said his team, who fell back behind South Africa at the top of the world rankings after the defeat, got too easily frustrated at times when they could not get a hold of the ball and came a cropper early in the second half when Ronan Kelleher and Caelan Doris claimed two decisive tries for Ireland.

"I was delighted with the fact that under the sheer weight of possession and territory, our defence stood up pretty strong and got through to half-time a bit battered but in a reasonably good position."

"We weren't very clinical in those first 10 minutes (of the second half) and we had to go chasing the game...They played hide the ball very well, and you have to give them credit."

The All Blacks face France in Paris next weekend in their final test of the year, while Ireland will welcome Argentina to the Avivag.

More in this section

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen under investigation after qualifying in Brazil Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen under investigation after qualifying in Brazil
Roy Keane lashes out at ‘embarrassing’ Harry Maguire celebration Roy Keane lashes out at ‘embarrassing’ Harry Maguire celebration
League of Ireland: Bohemians beat champions Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park League of Ireland: Bohemians beat champions Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park
Verstappen fined €50,000 for touching Hamilton's car

Verstappen fined €50,000 for touching Hamilton's car

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more