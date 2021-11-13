Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 16:28

HT: All Blacks lead Ireland in relentless Aviva clash

James Lowe opened the scoring at the Aviva.
Muireann Duffy

Ireland's meeting with New Zealand has lived up to expectations with the visitors leading by five at half-time.

Andy Farrell's side have battled hard, putting the world number one's the pin of their collar.

James Lowe opened the scoring in the 15th minute, getting in for a try against his home nation, however, Johnny Sexton could not make the conversion stick. A penalty for Jordie Barrett in the 20th minute saw New Zealand onto the score sheet.

A yellow card for New Zealand's Codie Taylor for a challenge making contact with Sexton's head swung momentum further in Ireland's favour.

The Irish set piece proved to be in cracking form, with the scrum holding up particularly well to the All Blacks efforts, but despite being a man up, Ireland struggled to capitalise.

Keeping much of the possession, the homeside seemed to have their efforts rewarded at the half-hour mark, only for Tadhg Furlong's try to be ruled out following a check-in with the TMO.

The All Blacks were however dealt another blow as a failed HIA for Beauden Barrett saw his evening brought to a premature end.

But regardless of the loss, New Zealand showed their ever-present threat and caught Ireland napping in the 32nd minute to see Taylor over the whitewash. The try was promptly converted, putting the All Blacks ahead.

Ireland pushed hard to the close of the half and were unfortunate not to come away with a try in the closing minutes.

More to follow.

