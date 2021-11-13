Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 12:12

Former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith offered Norwich job

Smith was sacked by Villa on November 7 but could now jump straight back into Premier League management.
Former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith offered Norwich job

By PA Sport Staff

Norwich have offered Dean Smith the chance to replace Daniel Farke as manager at Carrow Road.

The Canaries have turned to the ex-Aston Villa boss after Frank Lampard pulled out of the running.

Smith was sacked by Villa on November 7th but could now jump straight back into Premier League management.

Daniel Farke was sacked by Norwich earlier this month
Daniel Farke was sacked by Norwich earlier this month. Photo: John Walton/PA

Norwich sacked Farke on November 6th, only hours after the German had overseen the Canaries’ first win of the Premier League season in a 2-1 victory at Brentford.

Smith is expected to make his decision over the weekend but is understood to be keen on a quick return to coaching.

Farke’s spell as Norwich boss was ultimately ended by his side’s chastening 7-0 hammering at Chelsea on October 23, even though he remained in the job a further two matches.

Smith lost his job at Villa after five straight Premier League defeats, with the Birmingham club’s last victory coming on September 25 with a 1-0 win at Manchester United.

More in this section

Ireland secure point against Portugal in World Cup qualifier Ireland secure point against Portugal in World Cup qualifier
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen under investigation after qualifying in Brazil Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen under investigation after qualifying in Brazil
League of Ireland: Bohemians beat champions Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park League of Ireland: Bohemians beat champions Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park
Roy Keane lashes out at ‘embarrassing’ Harry Maguire celebration

Roy Keane lashes out at ‘embarrassing’ Harry Maguire celebration

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more