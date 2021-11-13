Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 11:38

England's Harry Maguire defends goal celebration after Roy Keane criticism

His actions were described as over the top and unnecessary following his poor performances for Manchester United.
Thomson Reuters

England defender Harry Maguire defended his goal celebration during Friday's World Cup qualifying victory over Albania which former players described as over the top and unnecessary following his poor performances for Manchester United.

England thrashed Albania 5-0 to all but qualify for the World Cup after Maguire opened the scoring with a ninth-minute header, celebrating with a knee slide while putting his fingers to his ears as if to shut out his critics.

The centre back has been targeted after United lost back-to-back home games against rivals Liverpool and Manchester City to drop to sixth in the Premier League.

Former United captain turned pundit Roy Keane repeatedly described the celebration as "embarrassing" while former England forward Jermain Defoe said the celebration left a "sour taste in people's mouths".

"No, it wasn't directed at no one, it was a knee slide, I obviously put my hands on my ears," Maguire said in a post-match interview.

"I'm Manchester United captain, of course I'm going to get criticism when the team isn't doing well. I fully expect that but it wasn't directed at anyone.

"Scoring for your country is a great feeling. The first goal in a crucial qualifier, we knew how important the game was... how important the first goal was."

England manager Gareth Southgate was pleased with Maguire's performance, saying he had a chat with him earlier this week which helped the defender "switch focus" ahead of the international games.

"Is he a Hulk Hogan fan? I don't know what the celebration was for. He's a fabulous player... he was in the Euros team of the tournament," Southgate said.

"He's rushed back because he's the sort of player who has a huge conscience to help his club. You get lots of players who hide in the treatment room when pressure is on.

"He hasn't done that and I have massive respect for that, but you can go into matches not fully fit and you're judged as fully fit in those moments."

