Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 07:57

Roy Keane lashes out at ‘embarrassing’ Harry Maguire celebration

Maguire opened the scoring for England against Albania.
Roy Keane lashes out at ‘embarrassing’ Harry Maguire celebration

By By Nick Purewal, PA

Roy Keane lashed out at Harry Maguire’s “embarrassing” goal celebration after he opened the scoring for England against Albania at Wembley.

Maguire slid on his knees and cupped his hands behind his ears in a combative celebration to his goal in Friday night’s World Cup qualifier, leaving the television pundits to produce a withering assessment.

Maguire’s celebration was interpreted as hitting out at his critics from Manchester United’s poor form, that has put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job on the line with the Red Devils slipping to sixth in the Premier League table.

And that left an infuriated ex-United star Keane to pull no punches in his half-time analysis.

“I think he puts his hands to his ears like he’s shut the critics up but I think that’s embarrassing,” Keane told ITV.

“He’s been a disgrace the last few months for Manchester United. If he thinks he scores he’s going to shut his critics up…embarrassing.”

Maguire’s antics left the clutch of ex-England stars analysing the encounter at best underwhelmed.

“You don’t need to do it,” Ian Wright told ITV.

Ian Wright
Ian Wright also criticised Harry Maguire. Photo: John Walton/PA

“It’s something I probably would have done but you look at it now and think you don’t need that because you’ve got a lot of football to play.

“Don’t give them the opportunity to say you’ve got to him, just play your game Harry.”

Jermain Defoe insisted Maguire’s attitude could leave supporters with a dim view of his approach.

“You don’t need to do it, you’ve scored the goal, it’s a good goal,” Defoe told ITV.

“What it does is put a sour taste in people’s mouths. I don’t like that.

“It gives people the opportunity to wait for that bad performance again, to have a go at him.”

More in this section

Ireland secure point against Portugal in World Cup qualifier Ireland secure point against Portugal in World Cup qualifier
Frank Lampard favourite for Norwich job following reports of talks with Canaries Frank Lampard favourite for Norwich job following reports of talks with Canaries
European Leagues and fan groups team up to protect football calendar European Leagues and fan groups team up to protect football calendar
League of Ireland: Bohemians beat champions Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park

League of Ireland: Bohemians beat champions Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more