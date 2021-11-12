Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 22:03

League of Ireland: Bohemians beat champions Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park

Rovers got off to a bad start in the Dublin derby after Lee Grace scored an own goal 30 minutes in.
League of Ireland: Bohemians beat champions Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park

Bohemians had a big win over champions Shamrock Rovers in Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action.

Rovers got off to a bad start in the Dublin derby after Lee Grace scored an own goal 30 minutes in.

The Tallaght side then got themselves on the scoreboard soon after with a goal from Daniel Mandroiu after 38 minutes.

However, the champions could not do enough to come out on top with Bohs claiming two goals in the second half from Promise Omochere and Robert Cornwall.

Meanwhile, Finn Harps, who are involved in a relegation battle, drew 2-2 with St Patrick's Athletic.

The game saw two early goals with Billy King scoring for Pat's after 14 minutes, only for Sean Boyd to respond 60 seconds later to make the game 1-1.

Boyd scored again for Harps, but Darragh Burns found the back of the net for Pat's to finish the game level.

Elsewhere, Derry City claimed a win on Friday night with a 2-0 victory over Sligo Rovers. Two goals from Jamie McGonigle saw Derry come out on top to get a crucial win in the race for Europe.

More in this section

Frank Lampard favourite for Norwich job following reports of talks with Canaries Frank Lampard favourite for Norwich job following reports of talks with Canaries
Ireland secure point against Portugal in World Cup qualifier Ireland secure point against Portugal in World Cup qualifier
Lewis Hamilton on pole for sprint race at Brazilian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton on pole for sprint race at Brazilian Grand Prix
European Leagues and fan groups team up to protect football calendar

European Leagues and fan groups team up to protect football calendar

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more