League of Ireland: Bohemians beat champions Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park

Bohemians had a big win over champions Shamrock Rovers in Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action.

Rovers got off to a bad start in the Dublin derby after Lee Grace scored an own goal 30 minutes in.

The Tallaght side then got themselves on the scoreboard soon after with a goal from Daniel Mandroiu after 38 minutes.

However, the champions could not do enough to come out on top with Bohs claiming two goals in the second half from Promise Omochere and Robert Cornwall.

The game has really sprung to life at Dalymount Park!@bfcdublin now lead their Dublin rivals 3-1, thanks to an OG and a goal from Rob Cornwall, along with this cracker from Promise Omochere!@bfcdublin 3-1 @ShamrockRovers Sign up ? | https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/X2YtB6kQHN — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Finn Harps, who are involved in a relegation battle, drew 2-2 with St Patrick's Athletic.

The game saw two early goals with Billy King scoring for Pat's after 14 minutes, only for Sean Boyd to respond 60 seconds later to make the game 1-1.

Boyd scored again for Harps, but Darragh Burns found the back of the net for Pat's to finish the game level.

Elsewhere, Derry City claimed a win on Friday night with a 2-0 victory over Sligo Rovers. Two goals from Jamie McGonigle saw Derry come out on top to get a crucial win in the race for Europe.