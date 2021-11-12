Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 20:08

Remembering Ron Flowers and Shane Duffy pride – Friday’s sporting social

Flowers, a member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, died at the age of 87.
Remembering Ron Flowers and Shane Duffy pride – Friday’s sporting social

By PA Sport Staff

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 12th.

Football

The football world mourned Ron Flowers.

Romelu Lukaku was itching to get back.

Shane Duffy was proud of his milestone.

Disappointment for Declan Rice.

Xavi still had it.

Ben Mee joined Twitter in the hope of helping others.

Fabinho was celebrating Brazil’s World Cup qualification.

Richarlison was a happy man too.

Patrice Evra caught up with a familiar face.

Cricket

Sunbathing was on the cards for Ben Stokes.

Boxing

Joseph Parker was hard at it in the ring.

MMA

Conor McGregor mocked a poor fancy dress effort.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was enjoying a Brazilian brew.

More in this section

Frank Lampard favourite for Norwich job following reports of talks with Canaries Frank Lampard favourite for Norwich job following reports of talks with Canaries
European Leagues and fan groups team up to protect football calendar European Leagues and fan groups team up to protect football calendar
Joe Allen believes Gary Speed set Wales on the path to success Joe Allen believes Gary Speed set Wales on the path to success
Ireland secure point against Portugal in World Cup qualifier

Ireland secure point against Portugal in World Cup qualifier

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more