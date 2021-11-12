Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 09:20

Have Manchester City put a price tag on Raheem Sterling?

The 26-year-old is believed to be wanted by Barcelona.
Have Manchester City put a price tag on Raheem Sterling?

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City have reportedly set a price for out-of-favour forward Raheem Sterling. According to Metro, the club value the 26-year-old at about £45million, with Barcelona believed to be leading the race for his signature.

The Daily Mirror reports Donny Van De Beek headlines a trio of Manchester United players on Newcastle’s January transfer shortlist. New manager Eddie Howe is said to have £50m to spend on new players in the upcoming window, with Van De Beek, Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson reportedly among the Magpies’ primary targets.

Leicester City v Manchester United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek is wanted by Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Real Madrid are circling a move for Leicester’s defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, according to Leicestershire Live. Citing a report from Fichajes, the paper says the Spanish giants have a three-year deal in mind for the 24-year-old, though when they intend to pull the trigger on the move remains to be seen.

The Daily Mirror, via RMC, says Arsenal’s 22-year-old midfielder Matteo Guendouzi wants to stay at Marseille once his loan move ends.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dejan Kulusevski: Calciomercato says Tottenham are interested in the Juventus winger.

Sweden v Ukraine – UEFA Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Hampden Park
Sweden’s Dejan Kulusevski (centre) is a wanted man (Jane Barlow/PA)

Tyler Adams: The Daily Mirror, via Sport Bild, reports Arsenal are looking to make a move for the RB Leipzig midfielder.

More in this section

Harry Kane: I dealt well with summer speculation over future Harry Kane: I dealt well with summer speculation over future
Lewis Hamilton facing grid penalty in Brazil Lewis Hamilton facing grid penalty in Brazil
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to get significant funds to boost squad in January Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to get significant funds to boost squad in January
Frank Lampard favourite for Norwich job following reports of talks with Canaries

Frank Lampard favourite for Norwich job following reports of talks with Canaries

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more