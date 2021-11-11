Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 12:02

Manu Tuilagi surprise selection on wing for England’s clash with Australia

Tuilagi’s only previous Test appearance in the position came on tour against New Zealand in 2014.
Manu Tuilagi surprise selection on wing for England’s clash with Australia

By Duncan Bech, PA England Rugby Correspondent

Manu Tuilagi is a surprise selection on the wing for Saturday’s clash with Australia as England make room in their midfield for Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell.

Tuilagi’s only previous Test appearance in the position came on tour against New Zealand in 2014 and the experiment was immediately abandoned by Eddie Jones’ predecessor as head coach, Stuart Lancaster.

The decision is shaped by Jones’ desire to field Smith at fly-half and Farrell at inside centre in a dual playmaker partnership for the Autumn Nations showdown at Twickenham.

Adam Radwan makes way for Tuilagi’s switch to the right wing and the Newcastle try machine can not even win a place on the bench despite a record of four touch downs in two Tests.

Henry Slade was a candidate to make way for the return of Farrell, who was ruled out of the 69-3 victory over Tonga by a false-positive test for Covid-19, but his man-of-the-match performance has convinced Jones to axe Radwan instead.

England’s pack remains unchanged with Maro Itoje set to win his 50th cap, while a six-two split on the bench sees a return for Sam Simmonds.

“We know this will be a tough test for us. We’re playing against a team who have been together a while and who have beat the world champions twice. As an Australian I know how much this game means,” Jones said.

“We’ve had a really good week of preparation, we’re looking to improve our performance this week and I think this side is building well.”

More in this section

Joe Allen believes Gary Speed set Wales on the path to success Joe Allen believes Gary Speed set Wales on the path to success
Allen, Bale and Ramsey ‘might not get another chance’ to play at a World Cup Allen, Bale and Ramsey ‘might not get another chance’ to play at a World Cup
Johnny Sexton: 'You can’t play exciting rugby all of the time' Johnny Sexton: 'You can’t play exciting rugby all of the time'
Stephen Kenny urges his players to adopt a calm approach against Portugal

Stephen Kenny urges his players to adopt a calm approach against Portugal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more