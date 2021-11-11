Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 08:56

Football rumours: Huge Paul Pogba demand in contract talks

It is reported Pogba wants to stay with Manchester United – with a caveat
By PA Sport Staff

The Paul Pogba contract roller coaster has taken another surprising turn, with reports out of France indicating the 28-year-old wants to renew his contract with Manchester United – albeit with a caveat. Metro, citing L’Equipe, says Pogba is demanding he overtakes team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo to become the Premier League’s highest-paid player. It comes after a report earlier this week claimed United bosses were open to receiving a substantial offer for the midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

Raheem Sterling could be considered for a potential loan move to Barcelona in January, according to the Daily Mirror. Citing a report from Marca, the paper says the LaLiga giants are eager to bolster their front line with an experienced, out-of-favour forward who would be open to a loan move until the end of the season, with Sterling earmarked as a perfect fit.

The Daily Mail, via Calciomercato, reports Newcastle are eyeing a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. It is believed Juventus would be willing to sell the 26-year-old for about £12.8m, though Real Madrid are also said to be keeping an eye on his situation.

The paper also says Liverpool are interested in Fulham’s 19-year-old midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

Players to watch

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Marcelo Brozovic (Nick Potts/PA)

Dusan Vlahovic: Tuttosport says the Fiorentina forward remains a high priority for Juventus, despite a wealth of interest from Premier League clubs.

Marcelo Brozovic: Liverpool are considering a January move for the Inter Milan midfielder as potential cover for their missing Africa Cup of Nations players, reports the Daily Star.

