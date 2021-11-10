Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 08:13

Football rumours: Manchester United bosses open to substantial Paul Pogba offer

However, the club would prefer him to see out the season at Old Trafford.
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Paul Pogba's spell at Old Trafford could soon be coming to an end. According to the Daily Star, club bosses would be open to a sizable offer for the 28-year-old midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, but concerns over signing a replacement means they would prefer to keep him for the rest of the season and let him leave for nothing when his contract expires next summer.

Staying with United, the Daily Express, via AS, says the Red Devils are hopeful of beating Chelsea to the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. It is believed club bosses are fearful of United, who are in dire need of a defender, making a move for the 22-year-old in January – potentially interrupting the club’s LaLiga title charge.

Jules Kounde File Photo
Manchester United could swoop on Sevilla’s Jules Kounde (PA Wire via DPA)

The Daily Mail reports Aaron Ramsey could be on the verge of a Premier League return. Citing Calciomercato, the paper says Juventus are eager to move the 30-year-old midfielder on in January after his injury-plagued stint with the club, with Newcastle already touted as a potential destination.

The Daily Express says Newcastle could land Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer if the 24-year-old winger does not re-sign with Barcelona.

Aston Villa v West Ham United – Premier League – Villa Park
West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen is on Liverpool’s radar (right) (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen, but are not planning a January move for the 24-year-old, according to the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Arsenal v Leeds United – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Emirates Stadium
Borussia Monchengladbach are circling Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah (John Walton/PA)

Eddie Nketiah: Borussia Monchengladbach are considering a January bid for the Arsenal striker, reports The Sun.

Giovanni Simeone: The Daily Express says the Cagliari striker, on loan at Verona, is at the top of West Ham’s striker shortlist.

