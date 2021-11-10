Football rumours: Manchester United bosses open to substantial Paul Pogba offer

PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Paul Pogba's spell at Old Trafford could soon be coming to an end. According to the Daily Star, club bosses would be open to a sizable offer for the 28-year-old midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, but concerns over signing a replacement means they would prefer to keep him for the rest of the season and let him leave for nothing when his contract expires next summer.

Staying with United, the Daily Express, via AS, says the Red Devils are hopeful of beating Chelsea to the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. It is believed club bosses are fearful of United, who are in dire need of a defender, making a move for the 22-year-old in January – potentially interrupting the club’s LaLiga title charge.

Manchester United could swoop on Sevilla’s Jules Kounde (PA Wire via DPA)

The Daily Mail reports Aaron Ramsey could be on the verge of a Premier League return. Citing Calciomercato, the paper says Juventus are eager to move the 30-year-old midfielder on in January after his injury-plagued stint with the club, with Newcastle already touted as a potential destination.

The Daily Express says Newcastle could land Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer if the 24-year-old winger does not re-sign with Barcelona.

West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen is on Liverpool’s radar (right) (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen, but are not planning a January move for the 24-year-old, according to the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Pep Guardiola ‘wants Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and could make swap transfer for Raheem Sterling’https://t.co/S6aByoVp8y — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 10, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: West Ham want to build future around Declan Rice and would reject £100m-plus bids as they eye Champions League | @dwright75 https://t.co/yQS4lgMCNm pic.twitter.com/34pV7V48jG — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 9, 2021

Players to watch

Borussia Monchengladbach are circling Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah (John Walton/PA)

Eddie Nketiah: Borussia Monchengladbach are considering a January bid for the Arsenal striker, reports The Sun.

Giovanni Simeone: The Daily Express says the Cagliari striker, on loan at Verona, is at the top of West Ham’s striker shortlist.