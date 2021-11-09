Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 19:57

Liverpool end investigation into alleged spitting incident in Man City match

A complaint was made by the visitors’ backroom staff following an incident in last month’s 2-2 draw.
Liverpool end investigation into alleged spitting incident in Man City match

By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool have closed their investigation into allegations Manchester City’s backroom staff were spat at after finding no evidence to support the claims.

A complaint was made by the visitors following an incident in last month’s 2-2 draw.

However, it is understood there was no mention of being spat at in subsequent interviews and statements received from City staff and the club did not report the incident to police.

Evidence did find aggressive behaviour, in the form of shouting and gestures, by two fans and they have been moved from their seats behind the dugouts.

Full details of the investigation have been passed to the Football Association.

“We have now completed a full and thorough investigation following a complaint of an alleged incident near the dugout area at our fixture against Manchester City at Anfield last month,” said a Liverpool statement.

“The evidence gathered was substantial and included statements from Manchester City’s backroom staff, supporters, stewards, unredacted video footage and CCTV recordings.

“We have followed the club’s official sanctions processes and appropriate actions have been taken based on the evidence gathered and information received from the complainant.

“We would like to thank all parties who have supported this investigation and now consider this matter closed.”

More in this section

Paul Pogba withdraws from France squad with thigh injury Paul Pogba withdraws from France squad with thigh injury
Opportunity to represent Ireland is a massive honour – Will Keane Opportunity to represent Ireland is a massive honour – Will Keane
Tyson trains Tommy and Harry Kane helps out Grenfell – Monday’s sporting social Tyson trains Tommy and Harry Kane helps out Grenfell – Monday’s sporting social
Johnny Sexton: 'You can’t play exciting rugby all of the time'

Johnny Sexton: 'You can’t play exciting rugby all of the time'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more